Here are the players selected in the CFL Global Draft

The “2026 CFL Global Draft: Aidan Laros” kicked off with a major surprise when the Ottawa Redblades selected Aidan Laros with the first overall pick.

Originally from South Africa and playing for the University of Kentucky, the kicker thus becomes the first pick of this international draft class.

This Canadian Football League Global Draft aims to bring in talent from diverse backgrounds, thereby strengthening the league's international dimension.

In total, 18 prospects from 12 different countries were selected. Following Ottawa, the Toronto Argonauts drafted Australian offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, while the Edmonton Elks selected Mexican kicker Jesus Gomez to round out the top three.

The 2026 draft class is notable for its strong presence of special teams specialists, with ten kickers selected—a figure that highlights the strategic importance of these positions in the CFL.

As for the Montreal Alouettes, the team selected Mark Petry in the first round, before adding Jack Burgess in the second round. These picks are aimed at strengthening the depth of the roster, particularly on the offensive line and special teams.

This draft comes at a crucial time for the teams, just days after the Canadian draft, where Giordano Vaccaro was selected first overall.

The next steps are fast approaching: rookie camps will begin in May, followed by training camps. The regular season kicks off on June 4 with a matchup between the Alouettes and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Ultimately, the “2026 CFL Global Draft Aidan Laros” confirms the league's commitment to expanding its talent pool internationally, while focusing on specialized players capable of making an immediate impact. This strategy helps elevate the level of competition and diversify the face of Canadian football.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.