Even Hydro-Québec decided to mess with the Lightning

In the playoffs, anything goes when it comes to throwing the opponent off their game. Right?

Martin Matte trolled the Lightning in a commercial with Maxi, and the result is downright hilarious.

Did you miss the ad? You can find it in one of our recent articles, which you can see below:

Even Martin Matte is messing with the Lightning → https://t.co/C8nbj5wAj2 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) April 26, 2026

But… it doesn't stop there either.

Today, Hydro-Québec decided to join the fun by posting a funny video on its various platforms. In the video in question, we see someone erasing the lightning bolt from the company's logo using a photo-editing app, and that, too, produces a pretty comical result.

I'll let you judge for yourselves:

I think it's really cool to see.

The Canadiens are in the playoffs, which is grabbing everyone's attention… and knowing that local companies and brands are getting involved in their own way to cheer on the Montreal team is something special.

We all want the same thing, after all. Everyone would love to see the Habs go all the way and lift that precious trophy for the first time in over 30 years!

It remains to be seen, however, whether this support will have an impact on the team's performance on the ice. Because tonight is, after all, the most important game of the Montreal Canadiens' season.

This statistic doesn't lie: 80.1% of teams that have won Game 5 of their series when the series is tied 2-2 have gone on to advance to the next round of the playoffs in NHL history.

It's do or die (or almost) for the Habs tonight:

80.1% of teams that win Game 5 when the series is tied 2-2 go on to win the series… pic.twitter.com/n9EzHtjxO4 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 29, 2026

In a nutshell

– Yeah!

Arber Xhekaj: heavy metal fan Arber Xhekaj: confirmed headbanger#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/oVtX33Kx4Y — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 29, 2026

– Reminder: It's silly, but the Rocket starts its playoffs tonight.

– Go, Slaf.

– It's going to be wild.