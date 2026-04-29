CH vs. Lightning: Some crazy stats that show just how close it is

Marc-Olivier Cook
CH vs. Lightning: Some crazy stats that show just how close it is
Credit: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The series between the Canadiens and the Lightning is tied.

Both teams have won two games so far… and it's really special because every game has been decided by a single goal.

But you have to look at the other stats to understand just how close it is.

Since the start of the series, the Canadiens have scored 11 goals. The same goes for the Lightning…

Since the start of the series, the Canadiens have totaled 93 shots on goal. The Lightning, meanwhile, have 94…

Since the start of the series, the Canadiens have scored five power-play goals. The Lightning have four…

Since the start of the series, the Canadiens have 73 penalty minutes. The Lightning have 71…

Since the start of the series, the Canadiens have forced 23 turnovers. The Lightning, meanwhile, have forced 25… 

Since the start of the series, Jakub Dobes has allowed an average of 2.60 goals per game and has a save percentage of .883. Andrei Vasilevskiy, meanwhile, has allowed an average of 2.58 goals per game and has a save percentage of .882… 

When we say these two teams are putting on quite a show, we're not kidding!

The Canadiens hold the edge in the faceoff circle (54.9% to 45.1%), but that's pretty much the only statistic where one team clearly has the advantage over the other.

That said, the Lightning have started playing more physically, and we saw that in the last game between the two teams. Will the hit on Juraj Slafkovsky have an impact on the rest of the series?

That's the question on everyone's mind right now…

It's often said that momentum can really make a difference in a series like this.

And right now, it's the Lightning who seem to have it. The Canadiens were terrible after watching Slaf get blown out in the middle of the ice in the last game, and the Lightning managed to come back from behind to snatch the win.

That needs to change quickly tonight, though.

And the Canadiens will need to come out strong right from the start for that to happen… otherwise, they risk venturing into dangerous territory. 


In a nutshell

Nice. 

– Okay.

– I like that.

– We have to.

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