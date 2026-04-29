Brendan Gallagher is expected to play tonight

Important news.

Since Brendan Gallagher didn't skate in the extra sessions, we fully expect to see #11 play tonight in Game 5 of the Habs' first-round series.

Oliver Kapanen is expected to give up his spot.

All signs point to Brendan Gallagher making a return to the lineup tonight for Game 5 at the expense of Oliver Kapanen! pic.twitter.com/PSrLlMQBid — RDS (@RDSca) April 29, 2026

Based on this morning's practice for the reserves, this should be the only change Martin St-Louis makes ahead of tonight's crucial Game 5.

It's a change many people have been asking for. Because even if he doesn't have to play every day anymore, he can still bring something to the table… unlike Oliver Kapanen.

With the Habs needing experience and a player who will perform consistently because he's been around the block, Gally's arrival could help in a few ways. And that's even if we expect him to play fewer than 12 minutes.

He can disrupt the opposition and bring energy, which is exactly what the team needs.

Now it remains to be seen how Martin St-Louis will arrange his lines. We expect to see Alex Newhook at center on the second line, but who will join them?

Josh Anderson? Alexandre Texier? Juraj Slafkovsky? Someone else?

Details to come…