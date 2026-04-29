Another contract extension for the Texans

Azeez Al-Shaair's contract extension with the Texans marks a significant milestone in the Houston Texans ‘ strategy as they continue to strengthen their defensive core.

Star linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has officially signed a three-year deal following an exceptional 2025 season that earned him his first Pro Bowl selection.

With 103 tackles, two interceptions, and nine passes deflected, Al-Shaair has established himself as one of the defensive unit's indispensable leaders. His impact extends far beyond the statistics, particularly thanks to his strategic role in reading and executing opposing plays.

At the heart of the system implemented by coordinator Matt Burke, he wore the “green dot,” a key responsibility that allowed him to relay play calls on the field. This role is a testament to his football intelligence and the trust the organization places in him.

Azeez Al-Shaair's contract extension with the Texans is part of a series of major decisions made by Houston's front office. The team recently granted a record-breaking extension to Will Anderson Jr., in addition to securing key players such as Danielle Hunter, Dalton Schultz, and Ka'imi Fairbairn.

Under head coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans have built one of the NFL's most dominant defenses, finishing first in yards allowed and among the best in points allowed.

The connection between Ryans and Al-Shaair is nothing new. The coach had already tried to recruit the linebacker in 2023, before he signed with the Tennessee Titans for a season.

By prioritizing continuity and defensive leadership, Houston is sending a clear message: the team is no longer content with rebuilding; it is now aiming for the highest peaks.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.