Victor Hedman practiced with the Lightning: another step forward in his development

Since the start of the series between the Habs and the Lightning, Martin St-Louis's team hasn't had to face Victor Hedman. The Lightning captain is sidelined for personal reasons, and it's unclear when he'll be able to return.

Jon Cooper stated earlier in the series that the likelihood of Hedman playing against the Habs is “doubtful,” except that…

Up until now, we've seen Hedman on the ice, but only in situations where the defenseman wasn't skating with the rest of the team. He was mostly seen skating alone or with a handful of teammates without participating in the team's practice sessions.

But today, all that changed: Hedman took part in the team's practice, a first since he left for personal reasons on March 25.

That doesn't mean he'll play tomorrow (he practiced as an extra)… but it does mean he's making progress.

Hedman practices with Lightning, still no timeline for return https://t.co/gyr5rf1wHv — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 28, 2026

Cooper remained fairly vague about his defenseman, stating that there is still no clear timeline for the captain's return to action. The opposite would have been surprising, let's face it.

But what Cooper did admit is that the Swede is making good progress right now. And suddenly, one has to wonder if there's a scenario in which Hedman could be in uniform by the end of the series.

Remember that unlike Hedman, Noah Dobson hasn't yet taken part in a regular practice with the rest of the team. But in reality, you can feel it's getting closer… and since his absence has been shorter than Dobson's, he might need a little less time once he gets to the team practice stage.

I don't expect the Lightning captain to be in uniform tomorrow, just as I don't expect to see Dobson. But could the team that loses tomorrow's game go all out by bringing back its sidelined defenseman (whether it's Hedman or Dobson tonight) into the lineup for Friday's game?

It's a valid question.

In a nutshell

– Funny scene.

After a microphone issue in Buffalo, the entire crowd helps with the singing of O Canada ahead of Game 5 pic.twitter.com/0q6HeLTCZ8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2026

– Slaf's health continues to be a hot topic.

He's expected to play tomorrow, but is he really at his best? @JiCLajoie and @TonyMarinaro discuss it. https://t.co/exgQUkM07h — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 28, 2026

– Impressive.

Connor McDavid in his 5-on-5 minutes with Jackson LaCombe this postseason: • 38.51 xGF% | -3 with LaCombe in 43:01 together•

73.34 xGF% | +0 without LaCombe in 26:23 apart LaCombe might be a top-5 defenseman in the sport… pic.twitter.com/iFze8aCbUh — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) April 28, 2026

– Things could get shake-up this summer in the NHL.

Frank Seravalli: On the NHL offseason: What happens with Auston Matthews in Toronto; what happens with Brady Tkachuk; what happens if the Oilers lose…how does Connor McDavid feel? Are we absolutely 100% certain Zach Werenski wants to stay in Columbus? – Canucks Central (4/27) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 28, 2026

– Oh, really?