TV Shows: Here’s What the Ratings Look Like on TVA Sports

Marc-Olivier Cook
TV Shows: Here’s What the Ratings Look Like on TVA Sports
Credit: Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Playoff fever has officially taken hold of the city of Montreal.

The team's fans are out in full force… and it shows in the viewership ratings that have been released.

What does that look like?

Yesterday, TVA Sports published an article stating that a peak of nearly 1.8 million viewers was recorded during the first game of the Habs' series against the Lightning—the one that went into overtime. Renaud Lavoie also mentioned this yesterday during his segment on QUB Radio.

That said, Richard Therrien, a commentator for 98.5 FM, shared recent data from Numeris for the week of April 13. On average, 1,274,000 fans watched the Canadiens' games that week.

That's higher than all other popular daily shows: 

These are relatively interesting figures.

By comparison, at the end of February (on the 28th), there were 726,000 viewers (on average) for a Canadiens game against the Capitals. The game aired Saturday night on TVA Sports.

Obviously, this is the most important moment of the season for the Canadiens.

But it's also the most important moment for TV networks, which need to capitalize on it to attract as many viewers as possible. I wonder if the numbers could be higher, given that the Canadiens have had a somewhat irregular schedule since the start of the playoffs…

Anyway. It's good to know, though, that the Canadiens' playoff run is capturing people's attention. 

Although, let's face it, that's not exactly a surprise…


In a nutshell

– Yes!

– Well done.

– Sad news.

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