TV Shows: Here’s What the Ratings Look Like on TVA Sports

Playoff fever has officially taken hold of the city of Montreal.

The team's fans are out in full force… and it shows in the viewership ratings that have been released.

What does that look like?

Yesterday, TVA Sports published an article stating that a peak of nearly 1.8 million viewers was recorded during the first game of the Habs' series against the Lightning—the one that went into overtime. Renaud Lavoie also mentioned this yesterday during his segment on QUB Radio.

That said, Richard Therrien, a commentator for 98.5 FM, shared recent data from Numeris for the week of April 13. On average, 1,274,000 fans watched the Canadiens' games that week.

That's higher than all other popular daily shows:

These are relatively interesting figures.

By comparison, at the end of February (on the 28th), there were 726,000 viewers (on average) for a Canadiens game against the Capitals. The game aired Saturday night on TVA Sports.

Saturday sports ratings on Quebec TV: Canadiens on TVA Sports in the evening: average viewership per minute of 726,000. #gohabsgo CF Montréal on RDS: average viewership per minute of 15,000. It started at 20,000, then it… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 3, 2026

Obviously, this is the most important moment of the season for the Canadiens.

But it's also the most important moment for TV networks, which need to capitalize on it to attract as many viewers as possible. I wonder if the numbers could be higher, given that the Canadiens have had a somewhat irregular schedule since the start of the playoffs…

Anyway. It's good to know, though, that the Canadiens' playoff run is capturing people's attention.

Although, let's face it, that's not exactly a surprise…

In a nutshell

– Yes!

The Rocket's series starts TOMORROW on the @sickmediaco network! Pascal Vincent also shared some interesting insights on The Sick Podcast this morning! #lesickpodcast @sickrocket @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/x2jzcpql82 — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) April 28, 2026

– Well done.

Sean Rea was all over the field Friday night. For the third week in a row since the start of the season, the @fcsupraquebec midfielder has made the All-Star Team of the Week. https://t.co/zpoNnGZ8Hh — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) April 28, 2026

– Sad news.