Thousands of plays later, a quarterback asks for help

Brendan Sorsby, the quarterback who recently joined Texas Tech University via the transfer portal and is one of the top players returning to the NCAA, will enter an inpatient treatment program to address a gambling addiction, the university announced Monday.

According to some sources, Sorsby's decision to seek treatment for his gambling addiction follows the discovery of thousands of online bets he allegedly placed on various sports via a betting app, which jeopardizes his eligibility on the Texas Tech team.

The NCAA is currently investigating Sorsby's bets, according to sources, as the organization prohibits athletes from betting on college and professional sports.

Texas Tech stated in a press release that the university “is committed to supporting Brendan throughout his recovery process and ensuring his long-term health and well-being.”

According to sources, Sorsby reportedly bet on Indiana University football games while he was a member of the Hoosiers as a freshman in 2022, a season during which he played in only one game as a substitute. The 2022 bets, according to some sources, were on Indiana to win, and none were placed on a game in which Sorsby participated.

Sorsby's bets did not attract the attention of law enforcement, according to some sources, nor was he linked to anyone who attempted to influence the outcome of a game. Sorsby's bets, according to some sources, consisted of a steady stream of small wagers over a period of time.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.