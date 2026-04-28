The CFL is setting the stage for a brand-new season-long fantasy game

The CFL Fantasy Football Season project has reached a major milestone.

The Canadian Football League has confirmed that an official full-season fantasy game will soon be launched, marking a significant evolution in its digital strategy and commitment to fans.

According to available information, fans can already sign up to receive launch details, a sign that the rollout could be imminent. This initiative is part of a clear effort to modernize the experience surrounding Canadian football.

A format inspired by fantasy sports standards

The upcoming CFL fantasy football game will follow the familiar basics of fantasy football. Users will be able to create their own league, hold a draft before the start of the regular season—scheduled for June 4—and then manage their team week by week.

Confirmed features include:

a 13-round draft

trades between teams

a waiver wire system

a postseason at the end of the season

The roster structure will notably include a “superflex” quarterback position, allowing for strategic flexibility, as well as a “national flex” position, reserved for a Canadian player—a feature that reflects the league's identity.

A tool to modernize the league's image

This initiative stems directly from the vision presented by Stewart Johnston, who spoke at the Grey Cup of a “historic” commitment to modernize the league's digital platforms.

Beyond the fantasy game, this plan also includes:

new websites for the league and its teams

a new mobile app

better integration of digital content

According to Johnston, fantasy football represents an ideal gateway to attract a new generation of fans, while strengthening the engagement of existing fans.

The CFL fantasy football season could play a key role in the league's evolution. In a sports landscape where digital engagement has become essential, this type of product helps maintain fan interest throughout the season.

By focusing on an interactive and competitive experience, the CFL aims to align with North American standards, where fantasy sports are a cornerstone of the media ecosystem.

Although the official launch date has not yet been confirmed, all signs point to the game being available in time for the start of the season.

The CFL Fantasy Football Season project thus represents a major step in the league's digital transformation, with the clear goal of boosting its appeal and strengthening its fan base.

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