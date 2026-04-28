The CFL is changing its 2027 schedule

The “CFL 2027 Playoff Schedule” reform marks a major turning point for the Canadian Football League .

Starting in 2027, the league will introduce an expanded schedule and a new playoff format that will profoundly transform the end of the season.

The most significant change concerns the playoffs: eight of the nine teams will now participate in the tournament, leaving only one team out. This new structure aims to prolong the suspense throughout the season and keep more teams in the running until the final weeks.

At the same time, the regular season will begin earlier than ever, starting on Patriots' Day weekend. This strategic decision will allow the league to better establish itself during the summer months, a time traditionally favorable for its audience.

The new playoff model introduces three rounds leading up to the Grey Cup final, compared to two previously. The first round will feature both matchups between the top teams in each division and qualifying games involving teams ranked fifth through eighth.

Teams finishing in the top two spots in their division will enjoy a significant strategic advantage. In addition to facing off in the first round, the winners will advance directly to the semifinals with home-field advantage. The losers, meanwhile, will have to go through an additional round to continue their run.

This new format is part of a clear effort to increase the interest and intensity of the games. According to Commissioner Stewart Johnston, the goal is to offer “more games, more suspense, and more entertainment.”

The season will also be structured around key dates on the Canadian calendar, including Quebec's National Holiday, Canada Day, and Thanksgiving, to create must-see events for fans.

The grand finale, the Grey Cup, will be held on November 7 at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

Beyond the playoff format, other notable changes have been announced, including adjustments to field dimensions and goalpost placement, with the aim of encouraging a more offensive style of play.

In short, the “CFL 2027 Playoff Schedule” reform reflects a desire to modernize the league and enhance its appeal. It remains to be seen how these adjustments will be received by players, teams, and especially fans, as the CFL enters a new phase of its evolution.

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