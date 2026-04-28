The Canadiens’ first line is getting outshot: nothing changes

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Canadiens’ first line is getting outshot: nothing changes
Credit: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Last year, the Canadiens struggled in the playoffs because they were getting hit too hard.

We know that this had paralyzed the talented players, which opened the door for the Capitals to win the series. It's no secret, since it caused quite a stir.

Jeff Gorton, who had faced the same issue in New York, had been targeted by some fans over this.

But in 2026, it seems to be the same story. After all, as Anthony Martineau said yesterday on TVA Sports, with JiC, the Canadiens' best players are taking more hits than those on the Lightning.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki have each taken 11 shoulder checks since April 19—and we know Slaf has been affected by the hits he's been taking over the past few days.

What about the Lightning's top players?

Brandon Hage (who does, however, go into the slot) has taken only seven hits in four games, and Nikita Kucherov is at six. In both cases, that's less than two per game. The Canadiens' top players are getting hit more than 50% more…

In fact, seeing this (and noting that the opposing team's stars have more room to showcase their talent) confirms what we're seeing: the Habs aren't checking in the right spots.

Because even though the Habs have more hits than the Lightning in the series, it's still at the expense of the other team's depth players.

  • Game #1: 44-42 for the Lightning
  • Game #2: 43-34 for the Habs
  • Game #3: 36-31 for the Habs
  • Game #4: 50-28 for the Habs

When you have less possession of the puck, you hit more. Since the Habs' top-6 isn't delivering offensively at even strength and the bottom-6's mandate isn't to make endless dekes, the Habs are giving the puck back to the opponent too often.

This clearly needs to be fixed. Because on paper, the Habs have what it takes to showcase their talent.


In Brief

– Read this.

– Sens: A season that's a slap in the face. [RDS]

– Ouch.

– Interesting.

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