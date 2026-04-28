The Alouettes make moves ahead of the draft

The Montreal Alouettes front office continues to actively prepare for the upcoming season by announcing the signing of two new American players.

General Manager Danny Maciocia confirmed the signing of two-year contracts for running back Jeffery Pittman and the solid offensive lineman Blake Bustard.

Interestingly, both athletes finished their college careers playing for the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles. This double acquisition demonstrates the Montreal organization's commitment to injecting fresh blood and physical power into both key offensive units.

An explosive and versatile running back

Jeffery Pittman, a native of Mississippi, arrives in Montreal with an impressive track record. After honing his skills with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, he burst onto the scene in 2025 with Southern Miss. In just 11 games, the 22-year-old racked up 705 rushing yards and scored eight touchdowns. Beyond his running prowess, Pittman proved to be a threat through the air with 24 receptions—a versatility that fits perfectly with the CFL's offensive system.

Blake Bustard: Experience and Sturdiness on the Line

To protect its quarterbacks, Montreal is now counting on Blake Bustard. This 24-year-old giant boasts an exemplary academic and athletic background. Previously recognized for his academic excellence and on-field performance at Wayne State, he then honed his game at Eastern Michigan before joining Pittman at Southern Mississippi.

In 2025, Bustard demonstrated his reliability by playing in ten high-level games. His size and blocking technique will be major assets in stabilizing the Alouettes' offensive line. With these two signings, Montreal ensures increased depth and promising new faces to delight fans at Percival-Molson Stadium.

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