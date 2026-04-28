The Alouettes could pull off a surprise with a risky draft pick

With the Canadian Football League draft approaching, the Montreal Alouettes seem intent on taking a calculated…

but bold approach. Their general manager, Danny Maciocia, has clearly left the door open to a scenario where the eighth overall pick might not contribute immediately to the team.

Given that the current roster is considered stable and well-built, the Montreal organization can afford to be patient. Rather than seeking an immediate impact, Maciocia might prioritize a player with high potential who is currently on a path to the NFL.

A strategy already tested… and embraced

This approach is not new for the Alouettes. The case of Jonathan Sutherland is a concrete example. Drafted in 2023, he only recently joined the team after exploring his options in the United States. For Maciocia, his arrival is almost equivalent to an additional pick this year—a long-term vision that clearly illustrates the organization's current philosophy.

With this in mind, several names are drawing attention, including Rohan Jones and Malick Meiga. However, their current involvement with NFL teams complicates their availability in the short term. Other prospects like Malcolm Bell, Nicholas Cenacle, or Dariel Djabome could also enter the equation.

The challenge for the Alouettes is to assess the real likelihood that a player will make it in the NFL. Drawing on his contacts and experience, Maciocia analyzes not only raw talent but also team depth, specific team needs, and concrete opportunities for each player.

This projection work is crucial: drafting a player who will never return to the CFL is a risk. But conversely, identifying a talent who will eventually return can become a major strategic advantage.

A clear example of a player out of reach remains Akheem Mesidor. Selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers, his future seems firmly rooted in the United States. The Alouettes therefore do not intend to invest a valuable pick on him.

With eight picks in total, including three in the top 28, the Alouettes have significant room to maneuver. This flexibility allows them to take a calculated risk without compromising the team's balance.

Ultimately, this strategy reflects an organization that is confident in its current structure and focused on the future. Betting on a player who will be absent in the short term may seem risky, but in a context of stability, it could very well turn out to be a masterstroke.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.