Series Roundup: The Penguins Avoid Elimination Once Again

The NHL playoffs continued last night.

Four teams were in action.

Here are the results and highlights:

Monday saw both games decided by a single goal as the @penguins extended their series to force a Game 6 while the @GoldenKnights tied theirs at 2-2. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/vvL0X726B4 pic.twitter.com/BZ6ltapBag — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 28, 2026

1. The Penguins Avoid Elimination Once Again

The Penguins avoided elimination on Saturday, and thanks to this victory, they returned home with renewed hope.

Yesterday, in front of their fans, Pittsburgh won. Dan Muse's team thus narrowed the series deficit to 3-2.

A 3-2 victory. Kris Letang scored the game-winner in a rather unusual way.

Philadelphia came back from behind at one point.

The Flyers were trailing 2-0 before rallying to tie the game.

ALEX BUMP ANSWERS FOR THE FLYERS SECONDS LATER pic.twitter.com/u4pimjtclz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2026

Travis Sanheim buries his second of the series pic.twitter.com/a8NrM5qjpK — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2026

Evgeni Malkin made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

He fired a puck toward the opposing bench. Rick Tocchet was not happy about the situation.

Rick Tocchet was FURIOUS at Malkin after he fired a puck into the Flyers' bench pic.twitter.com/7Qdndwckco — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 27, 2026

Pittsburgh will try to force a Game 7 on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Philadelphia.

2. The Knights tie the series

The Knights certainly didn't want to lose yesterday's game and head home trailing 1-3.

It wasn't easy, but Vegas got the better of Karel Vejmelka in overtime and won 5-4.

Shea Theodore is the hero of the game.

THEODORE WINS IT FOR VEGAS Shea Theodore buries the Subway Canada OT winner to tie the series! pic.twitter.com/WQsFgSV9Vr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2026

John Tortorella's team thought they had won a little earlier.

However, Jack Eichel's goal was disallowed.

At the start of the third period, Utah was trailing by one goal.

André Tourigny's team scored two goals to take the lead.

MICHAEL CARCONE WITH A ROCKET UTAH COMES ALL THE WAY BACK FROM DOWN 3-0 pic.twitter.com/U9m96hzFg7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2026

Brett Howden forced overtime.

The series now moves to Nevada.

It's tied 2-2, and the next game will be played on Wednesday at 10 p.m.

Overtime

– Pittsburgh got off to a strong start.

– Top scorers from last night.

– Two out of three series could end tonight.