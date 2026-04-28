Ranger Suarez’s dominant outing: the Blue Jays were powerless

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Ranger Suarez’s dominant outing: the Blue Jays were powerless
Credit: OTM

Last night, the Blue Jays hosted the Red Sox—led by Chad Tracy—in Toronto. And the home team lost 5-0.

There are several factors behind Toronto's loss, but the first two go hand in hand: the Blue Jays' offense was terrible… and Ranger Suarez dominated.

The starting pitcher pitched eight innings, allowing just a single hit to Jesus Sanchez. He struck out 10 batters and walked only Davis Schneider.

He was in top form.

The other factor that goes hand in hand with Suarez's start is the fact that the Blue Jays managed only two hits during the game. The other one came from pinch hitter Daulton Varsho in the ninth inning.

No matter what the Blue Jays' starting pitcher can do, it's hard to win under those conditions.

Speaking of starting pitchers: Dylan Cease looked like a Cy Young winner in his first three innings of work, but he then gave up four runs over 2.2 innings.

His 5.2-inning outing wasn't perfect, and he's the first to admit it.

It was the night the Blue Jays honored Ernie Clement by giving away Blue Jays hockey jerseys to fans. But with that performance, the Blue Jays looked more like the Maple Leafs.

Clement would probably have preferred his Blue Jays to resemble the Sabres, the team of his childhood…

PMLB
  • Mason Miller gave up two runs yesterday.
  • Shohei Ohtani won't bat tonight, as he'll be pitching.
  • Beautiful photo.
  • The 2024 first overall pick called up by the Guardians.
  • I love it.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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