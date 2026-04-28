Ranger Suarez’s dominant outing: the Blue Jays were powerless

Last night, the Blue Jays hosted the Red Sox—led by Chad Tracy—in Toronto. And the home team lost 5-0.

There are several factors behind Toronto's loss, but the first two go hand in hand: the Blue Jays' offense was terrible… and Ranger Suarez dominated.

The starting pitcher pitched eight innings, allowing just a single hit to Jesus Sanchez. He struck out 10 batters and walked only Davis Schneider.

He was in top form.

All 10 of Ranger Suarez's strikeouts! pic.twitter.com/IA0i13FBb0 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 28, 2026

The other factor that goes hand in hand with Suarez's start is the fact that the Blue Jays managed only two hits during the game. The other one came from pinch hitter Daulton Varsho in the ninth inning.

No matter what the Blue Jays' starting pitcher can do, it's hard to win under those conditions.

Speaking of starting pitchers: Dylan Cease looked like a Cy Young winner in his first three innings of work, but he then gave up four runs over 2.2 innings.

His 5.2-inning outing wasn't perfect, and he's the first to admit it.

Dylan Cease said he expects more from himself: “I didn't give us a real chance today.” — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) April 28, 2026

It was the night the Blue Jays honored Ernie Clement by giving away Blue Jays hockey jerseys to fans. But with that performance, the Blue Jays looked more like the Maple Leafs.

Clement would probably have preferred his Blue Jays to resemble the Sabres, the team of his childhood…

Happy Ern Dog Appreciation Day pic.twitter.com/JYHuthZFe5 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 27, 2026

PMLB

Mason Miller gave up two runs yesterday.

Mason Miller's scoreless streak has ended pic.twitter.com/ci843Pmj9w — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 28, 2026

Shohei Ohtani won't bat tonight, as he'll be pitching.

It will be fascinating to see how the Dodgers manage Shohei Ohtani's two-way workload in his first full season as a pitcher since 2023. Which makes it interesting that he will pitch, but not bat, against the Marlins on Tuesday: https://t.co/Tq26JaPa8J — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) April 28, 2026

Beautiful photo.

Pedro Martinez just dropped this photo of the 1994 squad hanging out over Expos Fest weekend, showing love for Felipe Alou pic.twitter.com/zaZSIdTnEv — Montreal Expos (@Montreal_Expos) April 28, 2026

The 2024 first overall pick called up by the Guardians.

The Guardians are reportedly calling up their top prospect Travis Bazzana, according to multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/E2fSgqEiPC — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 28, 2026

I love it.

Paul Skenes followed through on gifting Konnor Griffin a bouncy house for his 20th birthday (via @Pirates) https://t.co/LMB75lY5Nj pic.twitter.com/svC6Th2kWB — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 27, 2026

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