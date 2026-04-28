Noah Dobson: It’s been (more than) 48 hours
At a press conference today, following the day's practice, Martin St-Louis provided some details ahead of tomorrow night's game in Florida.
The coach said that Juraj Slafkovsky and Josh Anderson will play in Game 5. #GoodNews
This comes after yesterday's uncertainty, but also after the two players missed today's practice, just hours before the team's departure for Tampa Bay.
St-Louis confirms that Anderson and Slafkovsky will be in tomorrow's game. @CanadiensMTL
— Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) April 28, 2026
Based on today's practice, it appears the Canadiens don't exactly plan to change their lines for tomorrow night's game.
Barring a surprise, I expect to see the same lineup as on Sunday.
Gallagher – Suzuki – Caufield
Demidov – Kapanen – Newhook
Bolduc – Dach – Texier
Veleno – Danault – Evans
Laine rotating on Demidov's line. Gallagher as a placeholder for Slaf. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/n3FlfPQRcD
— Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) April 28, 2026
But what we were really waiting for, on the sidelines of practice, was to see if the Canadiens would announce anything regarding Noah Dobson, who skated again this morning.
But we're still waiting, even though an update was supposed to happen this morning, in theory. The press conferences didn't bring anything new on this subject.
The 48 hours have passed.
We're waiting for news. https://t.co/O6PEflUox3
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 28, 2026
We weren't necessarily expecting the news of the year. That said, since Dobson is doing better and the idea of an update had been raised, we should have expected something.
Too bad for the fans.
What we can say, however, having seen the man himself on the ice for a second morning in a row, is that his return to the game doesn't seem imminent.
His shots were tentative, for now. Let's give it time.
Dobson took a shot on net between drills.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Dobson #NHL pic.twitter.com/JpAczgqekj
— Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) April 28, 2026
In a nutshell
– Huge news in MLB.
And it won't be Alex Cora taking over. https://t.co/rWneh2YaoJ
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 28, 2026
– Note this.
Arber Xhekaj worked on his shots with Cole Caufield after practice.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Xhekaj #Caufield #NHL pic.twitter.com/DYaI90TkzB
— Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) April 28, 2026
– Brandon Hagel absent from practice.
Brandon Hagel wasn't on the ice for practice today, so here's how the #GoBolts are lining up
Geekie-Point-Kucherov
Gourde-Cirelli-Guentzel
Goncalves-James-Bjorkstrand
Girgensons-Paul-Perry
Sabourin
Moser-Raddysh
McDonagh-Cernak
Lilleberg-Crozier
Hedman/D'Astous/Carlile pic.twitter.com/fKM59v4Ehz
— Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) April 28, 2026
– The Habs need to cut down on penalties. [TVAS]
– I agree.
#Habs Martin St-Louis on whether #GoBolts Max Crozier's big hit on Juraj Slafkovský in Game 4 changed the momentum & galvanized Tampa: “If you let that moment define the series, you're putting yourself in a bad spot. Don't let moments like that define it; rewrite it.”
— Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 28, 2026