Noah Dobson: It’s been (more than) 48 hours

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Noah Dobson: It’s been (more than) 48 hours
Credit: l

At a press conference today, following the day's practice, Martin St-Louis provided some details ahead of tomorrow night's game in Florida.

The coach said that Juraj Slafkovsky and Josh Anderson will play in Game 5. #GoodNews

This comes after yesterday's uncertainty, but also after the two players missed today's practice, just hours before the team's departure for Tampa Bay.

Based on today's practice, it appears the Canadiens don't exactly plan to change their lines for tomorrow night's game.

Barring a surprise, I expect to see the same lineup as on Sunday.

But what we were really waiting for, on the sidelines of practice, was to see if the Canadiens would announce anything regarding Noah Dobson, who skated again this morning.

But we're still waiting, even though an update was supposed to happen this morning, in theory. The press conferences didn't bring anything new on this subject.

We weren't necessarily expecting the news of the year. That said, since Dobson is doing better and the idea of an update had been raised, we should have expected something.

Too bad for the fans.

What we can say, however, having seen the man himself on the ice for a second morning in a row, is that his return to the game doesn't seem imminent.

His shots were tentative, for now. Let's give it time.


In a nutshell

– Huge news in MLB.

– Note this.

– Brandon Hagel absent from practice.

– The Habs need to cut down on penalties. [TVAS]

– I agree.

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