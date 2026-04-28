Noah Dobson: It’s been (more than) 48 hours

At a press conference today, following the day's practice, Martin St-Louis provided some details ahead of tomorrow night's game in Florida.

The coach said that Juraj Slafkovsky and Josh Anderson will play in Game 5. #GoodNews

This comes after yesterday's uncertainty, but also after the two players missed today's practice, just hours before the team's departure for Tampa Bay.

St-Louis confirms that Anderson and Slafkovsky will be in tomorrow's game. @CanadiensMTL — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) April 28, 2026

Based on today's practice, it appears the Canadiens don't exactly plan to change their lines for tomorrow night's game.

Barring a surprise, I expect to see the same lineup as on Sunday.

Gallagher – Suzuki – Caufield

Demidov – Kapanen – Newhook

Bolduc – Dach – Texier

Veleno – Danault – Evans Laine rotating on Demidov's line. Gallagher as a placeholder for Slaf. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/n3FlfPQRcD — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) April 28, 2026

But what we were really waiting for, on the sidelines of practice, was to see if the Canadiens would announce anything regarding Noah Dobson, who skated again this morning.

But we're still waiting, even though an update was supposed to happen this morning, in theory. The press conferences didn't bring anything new on this subject.

The 48 hours have passed. We're waiting for news. https://t.co/O6PEflUox3 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 28, 2026

We weren't necessarily expecting the news of the year. That said, since Dobson is doing better and the idea of an update had been raised, we should have expected something.

Too bad for the fans.

What we can say, however, having seen the man himself on the ice for a second morning in a row, is that his return to the game doesn't seem imminent.

His shots were tentative, for now. Let's give it time.

In a nutshell

– Huge news in MLB.

And it won't be Alex Cora taking over. https://t.co/rWneh2YaoJ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 28, 2026

– Note this.

– Brandon Hagel absent from practice.

Brandon Hagel wasn't on the ice for practice today, so here's how the #GoBolts are lining up Geekie-Point-Kucherov

Gourde-Cirelli-Guentzel

Goncalves-James-Bjorkstrand

Girgensons-Paul-Perry

Sabourin Moser-Raddysh

McDonagh-Cernak

Lilleberg-Crozier Hedman/D'Astous/Carlile pic.twitter.com/fKM59v4Ehz — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) April 28, 2026

– The Habs need to cut down on penalties. [TVAS]

– I agree.