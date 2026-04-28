McDavid’s status is uncertain, Reinbacher is ready, and Tkachuk is (once again) on fire

The Oilers are just one loss away from seeing their season come to an end.

Yes, things are that bad.

Connor McDavid's team seems broken. Nothing has been working for the club since the start of their series against the Ducks, and as a result, Anaheim leads the series 3-1 as of this writing. But speaking of McDavid…

Speaking of McDavid, it's worth noting that he might not play in his team's next game.

In fact… that's what Kris Knoblauch mentioned earlier today, referring to the fact that his captain is a question mark for the Oilers' next game.

Connor McDavid is a “game-time decision” for the Oilers tonight, per Kris Knoblauch — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 28, 2026

I'd put the odds of seeing McDavid in uniform at… 99.99999%.

He'd have to be in really bad shape not to play… especially since his team is facing elimination tonight. Will he be able to make a difference even if he's not fully healthy?

And if the answer is no, does that mean the Oilers' season will end in a few hours?

David Reinbacher is ready

David Reinbacher has spent a few days with the Montreal Canadiens in recent weeks.

The defenseman was sent down to the Rocket late Sunday night… because the Habs' farm team's playoffs kick off tomorrow at Place Bell. That said, Reinbacher says he's ready to help the Rocket in their playoff run, and that's perfect because he's likely to play a big role on the Laval squad.

It's up to him!

Reinbacher returns confident he's readyhttps://t.co/7TUTwRm0Hs — RDS (@RDSca) April 28, 2026

It will be interesting to see Reinbacher play in the playoffs.

The play is more physical, more intense… and last year, he did well with the Rocket during the spring dance.

But it's mainly the fact that he was really solid before his recall to the Canadiens that leads me to believe he could have a great playoff run in Laval.

And if that happens, everyone within the Habs organization will be happy.

Matthew Tkachuk looks (again) like a mess

The Ottawa Senators were eliminated in just four games by the Carolina Hurricanes. And Brady Tkachuk was… awful in all four of his team's games. He didn't put a single point on the board and often looked like an invisible player on the ice.

But… in his brother's eyes, Matthew played well.

In fact, in Matthew's eyes, Brady couldn't have done much more because he “gave it his all” on the ice. Yeah…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk (@wingmenpod)

That's a bit of a ridiculous thing to say.

You can't say that out loud when Brady looked really bad on the ice. You can't say he gave it his all… when he was shut out in all four games of the series and didn't make a difference on the ice even once.

But whatever.

Matthew Tkachuk has looked crazy in the past, and he looks crazy again today. He's starting to get used to it, I guess… Hehe.

In a nutshell

– Yeah.

Matvei Michkov is still making headlines in Philadelphia… The new episode of Processus is available everywhere! https://t.co/6Tjp3vM0Gx pic.twitter.com/7z4lz1VFm9 — commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) April 28, 2026

– Crazy.

Georges is like a kid pic.twitter.com/p5U6zjYKtc — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 28, 2026

– Note:

For those who want to match their jersey to the towel color, here is the towel layout:

Rows A–R: Red

; Rows S–Y: White;

Level 200: Red;

Box Seats, Tanguay Zone, Molson Lounge: Red For those who would like to match their… https://t.co/gUYy4wW538 — xy – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) April 28, 2026

– Enjoy the read.