Is Éloi Latendresse-Regimbald headed to the Alouettes?

The Canadian Football League (CFL) draft often holds its share of surprises, and this year, the spotlight is on a versatile local talent.

After selecting Jonathan Sénécal in 2025, the Montreal Alouettes could once again target a Quebec quarterback—but with a radically different approach.

Éloa Latendresse-Régimbald, the star quarterback for the McGill Redbirds, has an athletic profile that has scouts drooling. Standing 6 feet 4 inches tall, the 23-year-old isn't just a passer; he's a physical force capable of running and taking hits. This combination of power and speed opens the door to a bold transition to wide receiver or even a role on special teams.

The Challenge of the Transition: Moving from Center to Wide Receiver

Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Alouettes, makes no secret of his intentions. For him, the question isn't whether Latendresse-Régimbald has the talent for the league, but rather at which position he'll be able to best showcase his skills. “He's quite the athlete,” he noted, confirming that serious discussions have taken place regarding his move to the offense. The challenge remains significant: the young player will have to prove his worth in just three weeks of training camp.

A U Sports Class Under Danny Maciocia's Scrutiny

Although the CFL's official rankings place only tight end Émeric Boutin (Rouge et Or) among the top 20 prospects, Maciocia remains true to his philosophy. He ignores pre-established lists, preferring to rely on his own scouting. While Quebec players from the NCAA dominate the top of the rankings, the GM assures that, given equal talent, the priority will remain to keep talent “at home.”

The fate of Latendresse-Régimbald, who is already familiar with the organization after completing a training camp there, will be decided this Tuesday evening. His willingness to switch positions could very well be his ticket to a permanent spot in professional football.

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