Dismantling the “Big Three”: Let’s stop pushing that idea

Some people (including Antoine Roussel) are starting to suggest breaking up the Canadiens' top line for the next game.

Bad idea, in my opinion.

At a time like this, that's exactly the kind of decision that can do more harm than good. Why? Because the first line, right now, is one of the few certainties on the team… even if they're getting hit too often.

These guys know each other. They've developed natural chemistry over time and, most importantly, they're capable of producing across the entire 200 feet of the ice. They're not just an offensive line waiting for opportunities: they're responsible players, capable of managing the pace, reading the game well, and not getting caught out of position in their own zone.

In the playoffs, that's worth its weight in gold.

And let's not forget one essential thing: we're talking about the most important game of the season. This isn't the time to experiment or try to pull off a home run with major changes…

Will St. Louis keep Juraj Slafkovsky with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield? Will he tweak his second line? https://t.co/iU6WZzCj13 — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 28, 2026

Breaking up the top line means risking throwing two or three combinations off balance at the same time.

You don't know if the new units will click quickly… and in the playoffs, you don't have that luxury because every game counts.

That said, Martin St-Louis has built his team on trust and stability. Sending the message that even his top line isn't untouchable at a critical moment could create more doubt than anything else in the locker room…

The Canadiens will need their best players at their best. And to maximize their chances of delivering, they need to be in an environment where they feel comfortable. This isn't the time to change everything.

It's time to trust what has gotten you this far.

In a nutshell

– No!

Should the Habs change the first line? pic.twitter.com/V0rrSmVcQQ — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 28, 2026

– Yes!

Slafkovsky needs to watch out! pic.twitter.com/SF21IDST3c — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 28, 2026

– Hehe.