Danny Maciocia and the Montreal Alouettes are ready to repeat a risky draft strategy

As the 2026 Canadian Football League (CFL) draft approaches, one question is on the minds of Montreal fans: will the Montreal Alouettes play it safe or take a calculated risk?

With an already deep and talented roster, General Manager Danny Maciocia seems poised to repeat a proven formula: selecting exceptional players currently under contract in the NFL.

This approach, while frustrating in the short term for impatient fans, has proven to be a goldmine in the past. Cornerstones like Marc-Antoine Dequoy and Pier-Olivier Lestage are the fruits of this strategic patience. This year, the arrival at training camp of Jonathan Sutherland, drafted in 2023, is viewed by Maciocia as an additional first-round pick, confirming the validity of his five-year plan.

Keeping an eye on Quebec talent and NFL prospects

The challenge for Montreal will be to find that rare gem among the athletes who have caught the eye of American scouts. Two names are circulating persistently: Rohan Jones, who joined the Los Angeles Rams, and the giant-sized receiver Malick Meiga, drafted by the Carolina Panthers. If these players don't make it south of the border, the Alouettes want to be the first to welcome them to the nest.

Despite a Quebec college class considered less dominant this year among the top 20 in the CFL, the organization is keeping a close eye on local prospects like Émeric Boutin of the Rouge et Or. Maciocia's philosophy remains unchanged: given equal talent, local talent takes precedence. Tuesday night's draft thus promises to be a game of chess where patience will, once again, be Montreal's best ally.

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