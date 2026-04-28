Arber Xhekaj: Lane Hutson’s Vote of Confidence

While we're still wondering when Noah Dobson will return to the Canadiens' lineup, we can start speculating about which defenseman will have to make way for him.

By default, the two candidates are Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj.

Both defensemen have been playing well since the start of the series against the Lightning, especially Xhekaj, who earned praise from Lane Hutson during Tuesday's practice.

Arber Xhekaj has many admirers, particularly in the Habs' locker room. https://t.co/IGYouzEeQ8 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 29, 2026

Hutson noted that Xhekaj has been playing with confidence since the start of the series, which makes his game much better than it normally is.

In a situation where physical play is key, Xhekaj becomes crucial to his team.

Hutson likes how Xhekaj has been disrupting the Lightning's top players since the start of the series. He's happy to have number 72 on his team.

Hutson's comments are sincere, and it shows on the ice. Often the victim of bad turnovers during the regular season, Xhekaj has kept things simple in the first four games against the Lightning.

I don't think anyone watched any of the games and thought, “Xhekaj is having a rough night.”

Xhekaj currently has a +3 plus/minus rating after four games. There's nothing negative to say about his defensive work. He's not playing like a Norris Trophy candidate, but he's getting the job done, and that's all that matters.

Just for comparison, he finished the regular season with a -8 plus/minus rating, the second-worst on the Canadiens. His current +3 rating is the second-best on the team in the playoffs.

On top of all that, Xhekaj hasn't taken any stupid penalties against Tampa Bay. He's been provoked repeatedly by the Lightning's agitators, but he's never lost his cool and hurt the Canadiens.

Of course, he did pick up a few penalties for rough play, but that's part of the playoff game.

Unless he has a terrible performance in Game 5, there's no apparent reason to sit Xhekaj out when Noah Dobson eventually returns to the lineup.

In a nutshell

– Oliver Kapanen has been struggling since the start of the series.

– An excellent return to action for Trey Yesavage.

The pitcher makes a successful return, and the Blue Jays shut out the Red Sox https://t.co/4rl8GMIh85 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 29, 2026

– Bruce Cassidy opened up about his dismissal at the end of the season.

Bruce Cassidy talks about his rather surprising departure from the Knights so late in the season pic.twitter.com/aClT0fx7W3 — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) April 28, 2026

– Strong performance by William Lacelle.