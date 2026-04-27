Tkachuk family reunion in Florida: “If it’s possible, Bill Zito will jump at the chance”

Does Brady Tkachuk's future lie in Ottawa?

Following the Senators' early exit in the first round of this year's National Hockey League playoffs, the question arises.

Not only did Brady have a terrible playoff run, but he also looked like a guy who simply didn't want to play for the Sens' logo. He was virtually invisible during the series against the Hurricanes, and that's what's fueling the rumor mill.

Marco D'Amico actually discussed this on a recent episode of his podcast (Sur le marché) with Greg Lanctot: the Sens and Tkachuk will (most likely) sit down together this summer to figure out the plan moving forward. And there's a good chance the two sides will discuss a potential trade involving the team's captain.

But if that happens… keep an eye on the Panthers. Because Bill Zito will be interested in the idea of reuniting the two Tkachuk brothers under the warm Florida sun…

The only thing that could complicate a trade for the Sens is the fact that Brady Tkachuk has a no-trade clause in his contract that took effect on July 1.

But…

But we can all agree that if his GM asks him if he'd mind being traded to the Panthers… Brady's answer will be obvious. He'll definitely want to play with his brother, and he'll definitely want to play in a market like Florida's.

In any case, everyone knows that sooner or later, he's likely to return to play in the United States. It seems to be only a matter of time…

The Tkachuk situation is likely to be the one that generates the most buzz this summer across the National Hockey League.

After all, we're talking about a highly talented player. And we know he also has a rather… unique personality. Players like him are rare in the NHL: if he actually becomes available, it's going to cause quite a stir among the executives in Bettman's league…

Quick Q&A

– Indeed.

The opponent is known, but questions remainhttps://t.co/dGUBV78ruI — RDS (@RDSca) April 27, 2026

– I love it!

George Springer showed up to Blue Jays batting practice in full hockey gear for Ernie Clement Hockey Jersey Giveaway Night pic.twitter.com/jhJaUkJTPF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 27, 2026

– Note to self.

Lineup update: Vladdy's back in net for Game Five in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/H5jwhpDsZ0 — x – Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) April 27, 2026

– Nice.