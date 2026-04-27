“They’re no longer allowed to talk about TVA Sports”: Renaud Lavoie responds (again) to Olivier Niquet

Last week, things got heated in the Quebec media world. A radio segment by Olivier Niquet, in which he compiled a montage of commercials aired during Canadiens games broadcast on TVA Sports, sparked a reaction… and sent Renaud Lavoie into a rage.

In the journalist's view, such a segment constituted a “lack of respect” toward the people at TVA Sports.

And today, the reporter was a guest on Benoît Dutrizac's show on QUB Radio… and he took the opportunity to respond (once again) to Niquet.

Lavoie was quite clear: he still can't get over the segment. He finds the whole thing distasteful… and he even went so far as to say that, in his view, the folks at Radio-Canada “no longer have the right to talk about TVA Sports.”

I invite you to take a few minutes to listen to his response; the clip is already posted below.

The journalist explains, in particular, that this isn't the first time Niquet and Radio-Canada have targeted him, and he even claims that they sometimes do so based on false information.

He specifically cited the example of when he traveled to Minnesota amid tensions related to the presence of ICE, claiming that Radio-Canada lied about the fact that the journalist was staying at the Canadiens Hotel.

Lavoie also raised the issue of intellectual dishonesty while discussing another program on the public broadcaster, Tout peut arriver, in which Marie-Louise Arsenault allegedly claimed that Andrée-Anne Barbeau was going to become the first woman to host Canadiens games. Elizabeth Rancourt has actually been doing so for several years on TVA Sports.

What's clear is that these remarks really didn't go over well. And the journalist seems quite clear that he won't hesitate to take a stand again if TVA Sports is targeted once more by the public broadcaster.

Yes, this story continues to be the talk of the town.

In a nutshell

– We suspected it, but it's confirmed.

Matvei Michkov is indeed scratched for Philadelphia — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 27, 2026

– This isn't ideal.

– Are you excited?