The Ottawa Red and Black make a big splash

The Luiji Vilain to the Ottawa Redblacks deal has been finalized with a major official announcement from the organization.

The Ottawa Redblacks have confirmed the signing of defensive lineman Luiji Vilain to a three-year contract.

A native of Ottawa, the 28-year-old is making a significant return to his hometown, a factor that adds an emotional dimension to this deal. “Ottawa is my home,” he said, highlighting the personal significance of this new chapter.

Before returning to Canada, Vilain spent several seasons trying to establish himself in the NFL. After going undrafted in 2022, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings, with whom he played a few regular-season games.

His journey then took him to the Carolina Panthers, before brief stints with the Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys. Although his playing time was limited, he still gained valuable experience at the highest level.

According to available data, he reportedly earned nearly $1.4 million during his time in the league.

Vilain's arrival addresses a clear need for the Rouge et Noir, who are looking to strengthen their defensive line after a difficult 2025 season. The team finished fourth in the East Division with a 4-14 record, missing the playoffs for the fifth time in six years.

This move is also part of a series of major decisions, notably the arrival of Ryan Dinwiddie as head coach and general manager.

Additionally, Vilain's rights previously belonged to the Toronto Argonauts, who traded them to Ottawa in a deal that included draft picks. The player's signing also results in increased compensation for Toronto.

A Promising Prospect for the CFL

Standing 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds, Vilain possesses the physical attributes needed to make an impact in the CFL. His college career at the University of Michigan and Wake Forest University also attests to his potential, as he recorded 10 quarterback sacks and several key defensive plays.

A pivotal moment to revitalize the franchise

The Luiji Vilain-Ottawa Redblacks deal could mark a turning point for the team, which also holds the first pick in the 2026 Canadian Football League draft.

With training camp set to begin soon and a preseason schedule already in place—including a matchup against the Montreal Alouettes—Ottawa is entering a crucial phase of rebuilding.

The return of a local player like Vilain could not only strengthen the defensive unit but also rekindle the bond between the team and its community.

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