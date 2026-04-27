The first images of Noah Dobson back on the ice since his injury

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The first images of Noah Dobson back on the ice since his injury
Credit: Cook

We know that Noah Dobson has been skating in recent days. But we hadn't seen him yet.

However, this morning in Brossard, he was filmed skating at the CN Complex. My colleagues Marc-Olivier Cook and Patrick Guillet spotted him.

He was the only one skating.

Adam Nicholas was obviously there with him, as is often the case when someone is skating. Two therapists were also present at the bench to keep an eye on his movements on the ice.

There weren't a ton of people there.

It wasn't the most intense session in the world, as you might expect. That said, he was still able to handle the puck, which is good for a guy who's been dealing with an “upper-body” injury for the past few weeks.

The problem for a guy with a thumb injury isn't skating—it's handling the puck.

Details to follow…

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