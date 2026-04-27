The Bills turned down several offers for Keon Coleman

Despite persistent rumors during the offseason, Keon Coleman's future officially lies in Buffalo.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane clarified the situation on Monday during an appearance on WGR-550. According to the head of football operations, the organization actively fended off several attempts by other NFL teams looking to acquire the young wide receiver.

Beane revealed that the inquiries began as early as the Indianapolis Combine and continued through the owners' meeting. “Several teams contacted us, but we rejected those offers,” he stated firmly. This public endorsement comes after a career start marked by inconsistency and disciplinary actions under the former regime of Sean McDermott. For Beane, Coleman is not on the market: the message has been made clear, and no offers were submitted during the recent 2026 draft.

A fresh start and a redefined offense for 2026

The organization is now banking on stability and redemption for the former second-round pick (33rd overall in 2024). Head coach Joe Brady, who worked alongside Coleman as offensive coordinator, is particularly enthusiastic about the 22-year-old's work ethic during spring training. The Bills seem intent on putting past seasons—marked by punctuality issues and benching—behind them.

To support Coleman, Buffalo has bolstered its receiving corps. The addition of rookie Skyler Bell (UConn) via the draft rounds out an already solid group of receivers, including DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, and Joshua Palmer. Brandon Beane is convinced that Keon Coleman's best is yet to come: “His best season will be in 2026.” With a revamped coaching staff and the management's expressed confidence, the receiver has all the tools he needs to finally break out in the blue and red uniform.

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