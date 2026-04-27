Stéphane Cadorette reveals the winners and losers of the NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft has just wrapped up, and already, some teams are standing out in a positive light… while others are raising several questions, as Stéphane Cadorette pointed out in his article in the Journal de Québec.

Although it is still too early to fully assess this draft class, first impressions allow us to identify a few early winners and losers.

Among the teams that shone, according to Cadorette, the Browns impressed with a balanced draft. The addition of Spencer Fano bolsters an offensive line in rebuilding mode, while KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston bring complementary skills to the passing game. The same goes for the Jets, who walk away with an explosive group including David Bailey, Kenyon Sadiq, and Omar Cooper Jr.

The Giants are banking on raw talent with Arvell Reese, despite an already deep position, while the Dolphins may have landed a major coup with promising linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. For their part, the Las Vegas Raiders have found their quarterback of the future in Fernando Mendoza, a logical choice that restores hope to the organization.

Decisions That Raise Questions

Conversely, some teams are leaving fans perplexed. The Vikings are taking a significant risk with Caleb Banks, whose health is a concern. The Rams, with few picks, failed to address their immediate needs, particularly with the selection of quarterback Ty Simpson.

The same goes for the 49ers, who surprised with unexpected picks, and for the Jacksonville Jaguars, whose several selections seemed premature based on rankings. The Cardinals, meanwhile, opted for running back Jeremiyah Love despite more urgent needs on defense—a questionable gamble given the current context.

Among the standout picks of the draft, several names are drawing attention, including Jordyn Tyson (Saints), Caleb Downs (Cowboys), and Rueben Bain (Buccaneers). These young players could quickly become key pieces for their new teams.

All in all, the 2026 draft is already full of intrigue. Now it remains to be seen which organizations have actually made the right decisions… we'll find out in a few seasons.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.