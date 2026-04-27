Playoff Roundup: Ryan Poehling scores a controversial goal in overtime

Raphael Simard
Playoff Roundup: Ryan Poehling scores a controversial goal in overtime
Credit: X

The Canadiens played yesterday and lost 3-2.

Three other series were underway across the NHL.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Ryan Poehling scores a controversial goal in overtime

Nothing is going right in Edmonton.

The Oilers, whether with Tristan Jarry or Connor Ingram in net, are giving up too many goals.

Just yesterday, they gave up four goals, leading to a 4-3 overtime loss. Ryan Poehling's overtime goal was highly controversial.

Edmonton had led 2-0 in the game, however.

The Ducks came back from behind twice. Quebec native Jeffrey Viel sent the game into overtime.

Lukas Dostal helped his team win.

He stopped Connor McDavid in the third period.

Anaheim leads the series 3-1.

The team can eliminate the Oilers as early as Tuesday at 10 p.m. in Edmonton.

2. The Sabres crush the Bruins

The Sabres came to Boston to play.

They won Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the series, and yesterday they crushed their opponents to take a 3-1 lead.

A 6-1 victory.

After the first period, the game was already over.

The visitors scored four goals.

In the third period, Buffalo added two goals.

Jeremy Swayman was pulled from the game after that sixth goal, and let's just say he wasn't happy with his teammates' performance.

Lindy Ruff's squad will have a chance to eliminate the Bruins on Tuesday at home in Buffalo.

3. “Thank you Kopi”: officially Anze Kopitar's final game

In the afternoon, the Kings tried to avoid a sweep against the NHL's top-ranked team.

However, the Avalanche were too strong, winning 5-1 and thus sweeping the series against Los Angeles in just four games.

This was the final game of Anze Kopitar's NHL career.

The fans thanked him at the end of the game.

And the handshake line was a little longer than usual.

The Slovenian ends his career with 1,316 points in 1,521 regular-season games.

He added another 89 points in 107 playoff games. He also has two Stanley Cups.

As for the game between Colorado and the Kings, Nathan MacKinnon was the hero of the game. He recorded two goals and an assist.

Jared Bednar's team is waiting for the winner of the Wild-Stars series to find out their second-round opponent.


Overtime

– The Bruins booed by their own fans.

– What a play!

– Nathan MacKinnon leads the charge.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– The Flyers can eliminate the Penguins tonight.

(Credit: NHL.com)
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!