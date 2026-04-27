Playoff Roundup: Ryan Poehling scores a controversial goal in overtime

The Canadiens played yesterday and lost 3-2.

Three other series were underway across the NHL.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Ryan Poehling scores a controversial goal in overtime

Nothing is going right in Edmonton.

The Oilers, whether with Tristan Jarry or Connor Ingram in net, are giving up too many goals.

Just yesterday, they gave up four goals, leading to a 4-3 overtime loss. Ryan Poehling's overtime goal was highly controversial.

THE GOAL STANDS Ryan Poehling scores a wild Subway Canada OT winner for the Ducks as they put the Oilers on the brink of elimination pic.twitter.com/7riMU24Pdr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 27, 2026

Edmonton had led 2-0 in the game, however.

The Ducks came back from behind twice. Quebec native Jeffrey Viel sent the game into overtime.

WE'RE TIED AT THREE Jeffrey Viel has his second goal of the series, and he's scored both of them in third periods! #StanleyCup : @espn

: @Sportsnet & @TVASports 2 pic.twitter.com/xiTKErksCg — NHL (@NHL) April 27, 2026

Lukas Dostal helped his team win.

He stopped Connor McDavid in the third period.

Dostal says NO to a speeding McDavid pic.twitter.com/xtfpUd98V2 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 27, 2026

Anaheim leads the series 3-1.

The team can eliminate the Oilers as early as Tuesday at 10 p.m. in Edmonton.

2. The Sabres crush the Bruins

The Sabres came to Boston to play.

They won Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the series, and yesterday they crushed their opponents to take a 3-1 lead.

A 6-1 victory.

It took the Sabres 15 years to make the playoffs, they're now 2 days away from winning a series pic.twitter.com/c4Mb2RUCJ2 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 26, 2026

After the first period, the game was already over.

The visitors scored four goals.

PEYTON KREBS HAS THE SABRES ON THE BOARD EARLY pic.twitter.com/Bbs2rX1ioQ — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 26, 2026

IT'S A 4-0 FIRST PERIOD FOR BUFFALO BOWEN BYRAM HAS SCORED IN THREE STRAIGHT GAMES pic.twitter.com/8qhOPfL5c4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 26, 2026

In the third period, Buffalo added two goals.

ALEX TUCH MAKES IT 6-0 SABRES pic.twitter.com/22Ui87svfo — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 26, 2026

Jeremy Swayman was pulled from the game after that sixth goal, and let's just say he wasn't happy with his teammates' performance.

Swayman had some words for his team after getting the hook pic.twitter.com/E1zwM1kAn3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 26, 2026

Lindy Ruff's squad will have a chance to eliminate the Bruins on Tuesday at home in Buffalo.

3. “Thank you Kopi”: officially Anze Kopitar's final game

In the afternoon, the Kings tried to avoid a sweep against the NHL's top-ranked team.

However, the Avalanche were too strong, winning 5-1 and thus sweeping the series against Los Angeles in just four games.

THAT'S A FIRST-ROUND SWEEP FOR THE AVS pic.twitter.com/v1WNXkO3hq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 26, 2026

This was the final game of Anze Kopitar's NHL career.

The fans thanked him at the end of the game.

“THANK YOU KOPI” chants rain down pic.twitter.com/zGOc4OIHMm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 26, 2026

And the handshake line was a little longer than usual.

An extra special handshake line between the Avalanche and Kings, featuring a farewell to Anze Kopitar pic.twitter.com/odDDx0IsKO — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 26, 2026

The Slovenian ends his career with 1,316 points in 1,521 regular-season games.

He added another 89 points in 107 playoff games. He also has two Stanley Cups.

As for the game between Colorado and the Kings, Nathan MacKinnon was the hero of the game. He recorded two goals and an assist.

MACKINNON ON THE POWER PLAY, AVS SCORE THE FIRST GOAL OF THE GAME pic.twitter.com/F3gS2CnQKM — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 26, 2026

Jared Bednar's team is waiting for the winner of the Wild-Stars series to find out their second-round opponent.

Overtime

– The Bruins booed by their own fans.

The Bruins get booed off the ice after going down 4-0 in the first pic.twitter.com/VefD1bS99n — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 26, 2026

– What a play!

– Nathan MacKinnon leads the charge.

– The Flyers can eliminate the Penguins tonight.