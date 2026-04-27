Max Scherzer on the injured list

And it keeps going.

The Blue Jays have called up Chase Lee to join the bullpen. The reason? Max Scherzer, who is dealing with arm and ankle injuries, is heading to the 15-day injured list.

Max Scherzer lands on the IL with forearm and ankle injuries. He's one strikeout away from 3,500, but he's posted a 9.64 ERA in five starts this season pic.twitter.com/8CDGRVVbKu — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 27, 2026

Something had to be done because this couldn't go on any longer. His performances weren't good, and he couldn't hold his spot in the Blue Jays' rotation.

The team is buying itself some time. Will he be released at some point? We'll see.

This means Trey Yesavage will pitch tomorrow in place of Eric Lauer, who is heading to the bullpen… and that Max Scherzer is opening up another spot. Expect to see Jose Berrios, who pitches tomorrow in the AAA, take that spot in the rotation in due time, if all goes well.

That's surely the plan right now.

Patrick Corbin should remain in the rotation alongside Yesavage, Berrios, Kevin Gausman, and Dylan Cease, but he'll need to keep performing well to hold onto his spot.

Right now, aside from MadMax, Nathan Lukes, George Springer, Addison Barger, Alejandro Kirk, Jose Berrios, and Trey Yesavage are on the injured list. Yesavage will return tomorrow, and Springer isn't far behind either.

George Springer is facing live pitching on-field at Rogers Centre this afternoon. Ought to be the final step before he's back in games and could mean he's foregoing a rehab assignment — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) April 27, 2026

Otherwise, Yimi Garcia, Cody Ponce, Shane Bieber, Bowden Francis, and Anthony Santander are on the 60-day list. It's about time some guys came back, anyway.

Things are intense right now.

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