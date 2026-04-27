Matvei Michkov will be left out tonight (barring a huge surprise)

A big decision for the Flyers ahead of Game 5 of the series against the Penguins.

Barring a surprise… Matvei Michkov will be left out tonight.

Yes, the Flyers lead the series 3-1… but the loss in the last game seems to have taken its toll. And clearly, the young forward is paying the price. But it must also be said that since the start of the playoffs, Michkov has been far—very far—from meeting expectations….

His average ice time of 10:05 speaks volumes: Rick Tocchet isn't giving him much leeway.

And the problem is that when he's on the ice, it's hard to notice him. He doesn't impose his rhythm, he doesn't generate much offensively, he isn't physically involved… and it's starting to show. The result?

Zero points in four games. Not a single one.

And for a player known for his offensive talents, that's simply not enough.

Matvei Michkov will be a healthy scratch for Game 5 tomorrow night as Rick Tocchet reveals a new Flyers lineup Bold move.https://t.co/PG7zAdjq63 — Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) April 26, 2026

It's still not official, but it sounds like it's looking like Matvei Michkov will be a healthy scratch tonight. Not a huge surprise after yesterday. @DailyFaceoff — Anthony Di Marco (@ADiMarco25) April 27, 2026

Obviously, we're talking about a young player who's just discovering the intensity of the NHL playoffs. And we know that's never easy.

The space is tighter, the play is more physical, and every mistake can be costly. But at the same time, in the playoffs, you have to give it your all on the ice no matter what… and that's not what Michkov is doing right now.

The decision to bench him sends a clear message. The Flyers want to wrap up this series as quickly as possible (they currently lead 3-1) and they're going to use the players who give them the best chance to win.

It's tough for Michkov, but in a way, it might not be a bad thing either. He needs to get the message…

It remains to be seen, now, how he'll respond. Because sooner or later, he'll get another chance to prove himself… and we know he has the talent to win back his coach's trust.

But he has to put in the effort, too. And that seems to be the biggest problem with him.

In a nutshell

– He's so good.

Where Buffalo's top-4 ranked among defensemen in individual expected goals, 5v5: 1st in NHL • Rasmus Dahlin | 10.03 ixG

7th in NHL • Bowen Byram | 7.58 ixG

15th in NHL • Owen Power | 6.45 ixG

38th in NHL • Mattias Samuelsson | 5.56 ixG The most lethal defensive core in hockey. pic.twitter.com/DT7cZw8LAB — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) April 27, 2026

– To be continued.

Staios says he told his UFA's the club is taking some time on decisions. “Including G,” Staios says of Giroux #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) April 27, 2026

– Yes.

Keon Coleman: Wipe the slate clean and start over in Buffalohttps://t.co/OxYjik9IVr — RDS (@RDSca) April 27, 2026

– Too bad.