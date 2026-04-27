Major signing for the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have indeed added depth to their receiving corps by signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a one-year deal.

At 31 years old, he represents a low-risk bet, typical of teams looking to round out their roster without making a long-term commitment.

A specialist in deep passes

Valdes-Scantling has made a name for himself in the NFL as a receiver capable of stretching the field. During his stints with the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs, he was primarily utilized for his speed and ability to create explosive plays, though his consistency has often been called into question.

His 2025 season, split between the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, reflects this mixed profile:

14 receptions, 120 yards, and one touchdown in 10 games. A modest output, which explains why he now finds himself in a more secondary role.

A Strategic Addition for Dallas

For the Cowboys, this signing doesn't shake up the pecking order, but it does provide an additional option in depth. In an offense led by Dak Prescott, having a receiver capable of threatening defenses over long distances can open up space for other targets.

However, don't expect Valdes-Scantling to become a key player. His role is likely to be situational:

long-yardage plays

rotations in the lineup

insurance in case of injury

A low-risk but logical signing

In short, Dallas is banking on an experienced player without immediate pressure to produce. If Valdes-Scantling regains even a fraction of his former effectiveness, the gamble could pay off.

Otherwise, the team will have taken very little risk—which fits perfectly with this type of offseason move.