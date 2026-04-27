Here are 6 players who are expected to switch teams in the NFL

The NFL Draft may be over, but roster restructuring is just getting started.

Historically, the post-draft period is ripe for major trades, as teams look to fill gaps overlooked during the draft or free up salary cap space. This year, several big names, including A.J. Brown and Anthony Richardson, are at the center of trade rumors.

The case of A.J. Brown with the Philadelphia Eagles appears to be the most imminent. Despite tentative denials from management, the arrival of rookie Makai Lemon and the receiver's public frustrations suggest a departure is likely. A trade after June 1 would allow the Eagles to save a significant amount of money. If Brown leaves Philadelphia, the Patriots could be his preferred destination, which would automatically put Kayshon Boutte on the market, as New England seeks to obtain a late-round draft pick for him.

In Indianapolis, Anthony Richardson's future is looking bleak. The 2023 fourth overall pick has yet to live up to expectations, hampered by injuries and slow development. With the Colts' massive investment in Daniel Jones, Richardson has been given the green light to seek a new home to revive his career.

Thibodeaux and Aiyuk: Talents in Search of a Second Wind

In New York, Kayvon Thibodeaux is at the center of speculation. Although head coach John Harbaugh acknowledges his talent, his statement that “everyone is tradeable” has set the stage for a potential move. The arrival of Arvell Reese via the draft makes the Giants' defensive unit crowded, opening the door to a lucrative trade.

Finally, the Brandon Aiyuk saga in San Francisco is drawing to a close. After sitting out the 2025 season due to a knee injury, the 49ers have voided his salary guarantees. While a release is possible, General Manager John Lynch is still hoping to secure compensation via trade. In a similar vein, veteran Kenny Moore II has officially requested a trade out of Indianapolis, marking the likely end of a nine-season era with the Colts.

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