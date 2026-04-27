Despite the controversy, Diego Pavia has been invited to an NFL training camp

The NFL Draft weekend in Pittsburgh ended on a sour note for Diego Pavia.

Despite a electrifying college career at Vanderbilt, the quarterback became the first Heisman Trophy finalist not to be drafted since 2014. However, the talented but polarizing athlete didn't waste any time bouncing back: the Baltimore Ravens officially extended an invitation to him for their rookie camp.

Pavia makes history in an unenviable way, joining Jordan Lynch (2014) in the exclusive club of Heisman nominees ignored by all 32 teams in the league. Yet, his profile is drawing interest. Before the draft, teams like the Carolina Panthers had shown concrete interest. It is ultimately under John Harbaugh's guidance that Pavia will attempt to prove his worth. Although it is unthinkable that he could displace superstar Lamar Jackson, Pavia could seriously shake things up for the backup spot behind Tyler Huntley.

Baltimore's Challenge: Managing Talent and Controversy

While Pavia's athletic abilities are beyond question, it's his explosive personality that's causing a stir in NFL circles. Known for speaking his mind, the young quarterback declared at the last Combine: “I couldn't care less what people think of me.” This candor, perceived by some as arrogance and by others as unshakable confidence, will be put to the test in the Ravens' highly structured environment.

Diego Pavia's goal is now simple: to avoid the fate of his predecessors, who never set foot on an NFL field after being overlooked in the draft. Baltimore offers an offensive system that's a perfect fit for mobile, creative quarterbacks. If Pavia can channel his energy and adapt to the professional pace, he could become one of the most inspiring stories of perseverance in the 2026 season. Training camp will be the stage for his final chance to impress.

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