David Reinbacher traded to the Rocket: hold off on drawing parallels with Noah Dobson

Following yesterday's game, the Canadiens decided to send David Reinbacher down to the Laval Rocket.

This means that when the Canadiens head to Florida for Game 5 of the series, Adam Engstrom (barring any changes) will be there, but David Reinbacher will not.

Engstrom has more NHL experience and has been participating in pre-game warm-ups recently.

That said, we'll have to wait before drawing any conclusions about the connection between Noah Dobson's health—he's the only player currently injured enough to be sidelined—and Reinbacher's demotion.

Why? Because the Laval Rocket hadn't played in days.

It therefore made sense that the Canadiens preferred to keep Reinbacher, who played Games #81 and #82 up top, in the team's entourage to experience the playoffs up close.

But since the Rocket will start playing again on Wednesday, at home, keeping two big Rocket defensemen in the NHL just to keep them from playing was becoming hard to justify. Playoff experience is worth its weight in gold…

It starts Wednesday at Place Bell!

It starts Wednesday at Place Bell! https://t.co/Xo5HCaOsxZ

pic.twitter.com/gh6eqd2jii — xy – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) April 26, 2026

The Canadiens don't actually need to rotate eight healthy defensemen.

And that's actually what leads me to believe that Noah Dobson isn't incredibly close to returning to action: Adam Engstrom is still with the Montreal Canadiens.

The day the defenseman is sent down to the minors, we can assume the Habs are on the verge of getting Dobson back.

Remember that yesterday, the Canadiens announced that within 48 hours, we'll know more about the defenseman's condition. So I'm expecting an update tomorrow regarding Dobson, who was injured on April 11.

Noah Dobson: we'll have an update within 48 hours → https://t.co/grzMovkOvP — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) April 26, 2026

overtime

Since the Habs don't have a practice scheduled for today (Martin St-Louis and some players will be meeting with the media virtually), I'd be surprised if we hear more about Dobson this morning.

We should hear more tomorrow.