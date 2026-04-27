Concordia’s former head coach has found a job

This marks a major shift in the landscape of Canadian soccer.

The national governing body, Football Canada, announced on Monday the appointment of Brad Collinson as Director of Coach and Athlete Development. A native of Saint-Bruno, Quebec, Collinson brings undeniable on-field expertise to the role, having recently stepped down as head coach at Concordia University after eight seasons at the helm of the Stingers.

During his tenure leading Concordia's program, Collinson guided his team to seven playoff appearances. While the 20-36 regular-season record attests to the competitiveness of the RSEQ league, it was above all his recruiting acumen and his vision of the game that caught the eye. A former centre and long snapper for the Stingers, he also had a taste of professional football with the Montreal Alouettes in 2003, an experience that enriches his coaching approach today.

A track record of success with the Rouge et Or and Team Canada

Collinson's career is marked by excellence. Before coaching the Stingers, he spent seven seasons with the prestigious Rouge et Or program at Laval University. As running backs coach and recruiting coordinator, he played an active role in winning four Vanier Cups. His involvement with Football Canada is also longstanding: he led the U18 national team to two International Bowl victories and won four gold medals at the Canada Cup while coaching Team Quebec.

This appointment comes as Football Canada is undergoing a period of significant restructuring. Following the recent departures of senior management members, the arrival of a coach as respected as Collinson aims to stabilize and modernize the high-performance structures. In his new role, he will be responsible for charting the course for the next generation of Canadian talent, ensuring that the country remains a leader on the international football scene. He assumes his new position effective immediately.

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