Bo Bichette: His reaction in the dugout yesterday made headlines across the baseball world

The Mets lost 12 straight games in April before winning two against the Twins. Then, when the Rockies were in town over the weekend, Carlos Mendoza's team was swept.

They notably lost two games yesterday, scoring just one run over the two games.

Now more than ever, with Alex Cora available on the market, people are wondering if the Mets will decide to take action and change managers. After all, something has to happen.

Several star players simply aren't delivering. And on that note, Bo Bichette (who needs to step up) doesn't exactly seem to be enjoying what's happening in New York. His reaction after the sweep by the Rockies, in the dugout, speaks volumes and is going viral.

Bo Bichette sat by himself in the Mets' dugout for several minutes after they were swept by the Rockies pic.twitter.com/s9ChYkS1Oz — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 27, 2026

We've seen several Blue Jays fans take this opportunity to criticize his decision to leave Toronto and join one of the most dysfunctional organizations in Major League Baseball, just to make a statement.

We always knew the guy wanted to leave. He could have chosen to stay in Canada, but seeing him sign elsewhere isn't exactly a huge surprise either, let's be honest.

In the video that's circulating, I might see a guy who regrets his decision, but mostly I see a player who wants to win. He undoubtedly cares deeply about his team's success and his own: so what's happening probably isn't exactly making him happy.

We'll see what shock tactics David Stearns uses to (try to) turn his club around.

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