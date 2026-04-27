The Canadiens have a problem on their hands right now.

They're heading to Tampa Bay for Game 5 of their series against the Lightning… while their best players aren't playing like the best players on the ice.

The first line is struggling at five-on-five, and the second unit is generating practically nothing. And God knows that's not a formula that leads to consistent success…

This morning, Mario Dumont (QUB radio) spoke his mind: Ivan Demidov and Alex Newhook are among the players who need to find a way to step up.

In fact, Dumont took it even further… saying that the two guys are bad because they aren't capable of standing out offensively. He didn't mince words when he let loose:

Alex Newhook and Ivan Demidov are terrible […] They're getting nothing done. No goals, no assists… – Mario Dumont

That might be a bit of an exaggeration… but there's some truth to it. Especially when it comes to Ivan Demidov, a talented player who has the tools to take control of a game all on his own.

We haven't seen much of him since the first game of the series… even though he looked so comfortable on the ice.

Ivan Demidov's no-look pass to Juraj Slafkovsky pic.twitter.com/pazU1Isy69 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 20, 2026

Sure, we expect more from Ivan Demidov.

But the same could be said for other players as well. Cole Caufield, Alex Newhook, Jake Evans, Phillip Danault, Oliver Kapanen… none of these players have stood out since the start of the season against the Lightning.

It's often said that it takes a team effort to win in the NHL playoffs. But that isn't necessarily the case right now…

The good news is that the series is tied 2-2 and the Canadiens still have their fate in their own hands.

The Lightning could easily be leading this series 3-1 given the offensive struggles of the Habs' top players… but that's not what's happening right now.

And it's up to the Canadiens to capitalize on this and turn the tide in the final three games of the series. Otherwise, the offseason will begin sooner than expected…

In a nutshell

– 100%!

The Habs and Lightning players are overacting way too much pic.twitter.com/N2wNaDyqW4 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 27, 2026

– Hehe.

– Well done.

Shane Temple's signed Trevor Zegras jersey that was stolen during Game 3 has been replaced by the @NHLFlyers and signed by Z. Thank you to the Flyers, Trevor, the @FlyersAlumni, and @TarynNHatcher for making this happen! pic.twitter.com/O5xDjn4c00 — Bill Meltzer (@billmeltzer) April 27, 2026

– That's crazy too.