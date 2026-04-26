When David Savard compares Lane Hutson… to Kobe Bryant

Lane Hutson is a good hockey player.

Did you already know that? Okay. And here I was thinking I'd teach you something new this morning… Hehe.

Seriously, though, the young defenseman's progress is truly fascinating. And in David Savard's eyes, he has the mindset of a true champion.

At least, that's what we gather when we read the former defenseman's latest column in La Presse.

Savard compared Lane Hutson to Kobe Bryant, saying that both athletes share the same philosophy: relying on hard work in practice to deliver results when it counts.

And the worst part is that Savard is right.

Column by David Savard | Lane Hutson, in the style of Kobe Bryant https://t.co/cyEZshmhYP — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) April 26, 2026

Savard is right because Kobe Bryant was a guy who worked so hard off the court to improve himself. That allowed him to win NBA titles and have a career that was simply… phenomenal.

And it's kind of the same with Lane, in a way.

As we know, the defenseman is always the first one on the ice for his team's practices. He even skates on his days off and doesn't hesitate to stay on the ice after practice to work on his technique.

It's no coincidence that Hutson has been so successful in Canadiens games… because it all stems from his work ethic:

On December 17, 2025,

Lane Hutson was working on getting his shot through traffic Hutson works on every detail of his game pic.twitter.com/59s83Yt4BO — Maietta Sports Media (@MaiettaSports) April 25, 2026

Players with his drive to improve are few and far between in the National Hockey League.

And that's what makes Hutson even more… special. The Canadiens know they can count on a guy who will do everything to be the best version of himself and thus help the team on the ice.

That's the beauty of it all.

In a nutshell

– Time flies.

THIS DATE IN #HABS HISTORY

April 26, 1977: Ken Dryden became the fourth goalie in NHL history with 50 playoff wins after making 19 saves in a 3-0 win over the Islanders at the Forum in Game 2. Jimmy Roberts, Larry Robinson, and Pete Mahovlich scored for the Habs, who would go on to win the series in six games. pic.twitter.com/8UnJ9Z3VYv — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) April 26, 2026

– Interesting.

One update from Carolina/Ottawa Game 4: Alexander Nikishin was seen cheering on the Hurricanes at the end of the game and celebrating with them afterward. We'll wait for an official update, but this is good news considering how he looked after taking that massive hit. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 26, 2026

– Things are about to get intense.