When David Savard compares Lane Hutson… to Kobe Bryant

Marc-Olivier Cook
When David Savard compares Lane Hutson… to Kobe Bryant
Credit: Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

Lane Hutson is a good hockey player.

Did you already know that? Okay. And here I was thinking I'd teach you something new this morning… Hehe.

Seriously, though, the young defenseman's progress is truly fascinating. And in David Savard's eyes, he has the mindset of a true champion.

At least, that's what we gather when we read the former defenseman's latest column in La Presse.

Savard compared Lane Hutson to Kobe Bryant, saying that both athletes share the same philosophy: relying on hard work in practice to deliver results when it counts.

And the worst part is that Savard is right.

Savard is right because Kobe Bryant was a guy who worked so hard off the court to improve himself. That allowed him to win NBA titles and have a career that was simply… phenomenal.

And it's kind of the same with Lane, in a way.

As we know, the defenseman is always the first one on the ice for his team's practices. He even skates on his days off and doesn't hesitate to stay on the ice after practice to work on his technique.

It's no coincidence that Hutson has been so successful in Canadiens games… because it all stems from his work ethic:

Players with his drive to improve are few and far between in the National Hockey League.

And that's what makes Hutson even more… special. The Canadiens know they can count on a guy who will do everything to be the best version of himself and thus help the team on the ice.

That's the beauty of it all.


In a nutshell

– Time flies.

– Interesting.

– Things are about to get intense.

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