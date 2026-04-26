The Saints and the Raiders announce a trade

The New Orleans Saints have decided to make a move to bolster their pass rush by acquiring Tyree Wilson from the Las Vegas Raiders .

In this trade, the Saints acquire the former first-round pick along with a seventh-round pick in 2026. In return, they give up a fifth-round pick—a relatively modest price for a player with still-interesting potential.

At 25 years old, Wilson was selected seventh overall in the 2023 draft following a standout career at Texas Tech. Despite high expectations upon his arrival in the NFL, his development with the Raiders has been inconsistent. He has started seven games over three seasons and has recorded 12 sacks, including four last season.

This change of scenery could, however, reignite his career. In New Orleans, the defensive needs were evident, particularly when it came to generating pressure on the opposing quarterback. The situation is all the more urgent given that Cameron Jordan, a pillar of the defensive line, is currently a free agent.

A calculated gamble for the Saints

With this acquisition, the Saints are taking a low-risk, high-potential gamble. Wilson still possesses the physical tools that impressed scouts during his draft year, and a new system could allow him to fully exploit his abilities.

If the gamble pays off, New Orleans could fill a major need at little cost. If not, the acquisition cost remains limited, making the decision logical given the team's current situation.