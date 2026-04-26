Noah Dobson: We’ll have an update within 48 hours

Two weeks ago, Noah Dobson got injured. This all happened just as the team was wrapping up its regular season… and people were wondering if the defenseman would be able to play in the playoffs.

The next day, we learned that Dobson would be out for at least two weeks. We mentioned then that he would be re-evaluated at that point.

So it's been exactly two weeks since we heard about a re-evaluation in two weeks. And now, the picture is becoming clearer: we have a better idea of what to expect moving forward.

We learned this morning that the Habs will provide an update on their defenseman's condition within 48 hours. Chantal Machabée mentioned this during Martin St-Louis's press conference this morning.

This means we'll know what to expect before Game 5 of the series against the Lightning.

We'll know more about what's next for Noah Dobson within 48 hours. @CanadiensMTL @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) April 26, 2026

As a reminder, yesterday Dobson resumed skating two weeks after sustaining his injury. Rumor has it that the defenseman underwent thumb surgery, which typically results in a four-to-six-week absence.

So could Dobson return in two to four weeks? It's possible… unless playoff medicine finds a way to speed things up.

We'll have to wait and see when Dobson will be able to return to action. But the good news is that we should know where we stand within the next 48 hours.

Good news, then.

Extension

Remember that right now, the team's six defensemen are playing great hockey. Dobson will obviously take his spot back, but none of the six currently in uniform deserve to be left out of the lineup.

That's a nice problem to have.