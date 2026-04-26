National anthems: Here’s why Ginette Reno doesn’t sing them

The province is currently buzzing with spring hockey fever, and with the playoffs comes the chance to see Ginette Reno sing the national anthem before games in Montreal.

However, those hoping for a surprise appearance by the famous singer may be disappointed to learn that it won't happen this year—and likely not in the future either.

The reason is simple, yet sad, as we learn today in an article by Karine Hains published in The Hockey News: she is not in good enough shape and no longer has the strength to stand while singing.

At 79, although she is in good health, the singer tires quickly, suffers from back pain, and has to get around with a cane.

By her own admission, she's as fragile as porcelain.

Unfortunately, there is therefore very little chance of seeing Ginette Reno sing the national anthem before a game at the Bell Centre again.

The last time the famous star sang before a Canadiens game was in 2017, but many will remember her 2014 performance instead—before a game against Boston, where she shook hands with Daniel Brière, who scored early to set the tone for the game.

What an epic moment!

In fact, we learn in that same article that the Montreal singer turned down a pair of lifetime tickets to Habs games in 1968 after singing the national anthem with Paul Anka to inaugurate the new Forum.

Yes, Ginette Reno has long been associated with the Canadiens organization.

Today, her children—especially her two sons—want to kill her (just kidding, of course) for turning down that offer back then.

However, if she had to do it all over again today, she would accept the pair of tickets.

As Hains points out, it's still interesting that the woman who turned down tickets to see the legendary 1970s team would go see the current Canadiens.

It really shows just how much excitement there is around the current team.

In a nutshell

– The Sabres score four goals in the first period.

IT'S A 4-0 FIRST PERIOD FOR BUFFALO BOWEN BYRAM HAS GOALS IN THREE STRAIGHT GAMES pic.twitter.com/8qhOPfL5c4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 26, 2026

– And the crowd isn't happy.

The Bruins get booed off the ice after going down 4-0 in the first pic.twitter.com/VefD1bS99n — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 26, 2026

– His first hit.

Yohendrick Piñango has his first career MLB hit! pic.twitter.com/awS1DyyrFL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 26, 2026

– Solid two-run hit.

Jesús Sánchez gives the Jays the lead with a two-run shot! pic.twitter.com/9vcSgW3h5Z — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 26, 2026

– A big three-pointer.