Is Brandon Aiyuk about to be traded?

Although several trades were made during the 2026 NFL Draft, Brandon Aiyuk 's situation remains up in the air. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver was ultimately not traded, but all signs point to his departure still being on the table.

General Manager John Lynch was clear after the draft: the door is open for a trade.

He confirmed that the organization is ready to talk with any interested team, suggesting that the current situation between Aiyuk and the 49ers is unlikely to be resolved internally.

It has been several months now that the wide receiver seems destined to leave San Francisco. Since he was placed on the list of players who have left the team last December, the signs of a split have become increasingly evident. Lynch even mentioned earlier in 2026 that it was “safe to say” that Aiyuk had played his last game with the 49ers.

Is Brandon Aiyuk's departure inevitable?

However, the contractual situation complicates matters. If the 49ers trade Aiyuk before June 1, they will have to absorb nearly $29.6 million in “dead money.” On the other hand, a trade after that date would significantly reduce the financial impact to approximately $8.3 million.

This context could therefore prompt the team to wait a few more months before finalizing a trade. In the meantime, San Francisco has already begun reshaping its receiving corps. The addition of veteran Mike Evans, combined with the selection of De'Zhaun Stribling in the draft and the development of Ricky Pearsall, offers new offensive options.

For Aiyuk, this marks a third consecutive offseason marked by trade rumors. After requesting a trade in 2024 and being at the center of discussions in 2025, his future now clearly lies elsewhere.

It remains to be seen which team will take a chance on acquiring a player of undeniable talent, but whose current situation calls for a fresh start.

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