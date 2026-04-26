Injury: Kirby Dach has moved up his return to be ready for the playoffs

Let's be honest: Kirby Dach hasn't had a season that lives up to his talent.

He had to miss games due to injuries and wasn't able to regain his significant impact on the Montreal Canadiens' lineup.

That's partly why the player found himself at the center of criticism following his crucial mistake in Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. But it's also worth noting that #77 was excellent in Game 3, and he needs to keep that momentum going.

It's possible that Dach isn't at 100% right now, by the way.

Arpon Basu (The Athletic) discussed this in a recent article: the big forward somewhat rushed his return to action on April 7 after getting injured on March 15 because he wanted to prepare for the spring tournament.

He wanted to get a few games under his belt before the official start of the playoffs. And now, the important thing is for him to find his rhythm even if he's still dealing with a few niggles.

When Dach returned from his injury on April 7 after a three-week absence, he did so a little earlier than usual because he wanted to be ready for the playoffs. – Arpon Basu

Montreal's passion for hockey cuts both ways; it can bring out the best and worst in people. Kirby Dach experienced both in a 72-hour span, but his redemption story dates back farther. He's been preparing for last night since last summer. https://t.co/cI7hTwtNkN — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 25, 2026

What might help him is the fact that Martin St-Louis still has faith in him.

In the Habs' last game, the team's head coach made a big decision by moving Dach back to center. It had been a long time since we'd seen him play that position, and it felt like his coach's vote of confidence did him good.

Sometimes, that's all it takes to get a player back on track…

Credit is also due to the team's fans, who gave Dach a warm welcome before Game 3 against the Lightning. We know Kirby is an emotional guy, and I guarantee the fans did him some good, too…

I'll repeat what I mentioned earlier in context: now it's up to him to build on the performance he just had.

And I don't know why, but I have a feeling it's going to happen. My prediction is this: win or lose, Dach is going to score another one tonight…

In a nutshell

– Ah yeah!

– Let's go!

– What a beautiful goal.

Recently-named QMJHL Defenseman of the Year Tommy Bleyl with a NASTY toe drag to set up the tying goal in tonight's win He started the rally with Moncton's second goal The #2026NHLDraft riser just keeps heating up. Moncton is on a roll. pic.twitter.com/3jp3cMEAZd — Foley (@NHLFoley) April 26, 2026

– Reminder: The Habs will practice at 10:30 a.m. this morning at the Bell Centre.

#Habs will have a 10:30 a.m. morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's Game 4 — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 26, 2026

– Yeah.