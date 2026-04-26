Game #4: Here’s the change the Lightning will make to their lineup

The Tampa Bay Lightning are in a pretty precarious situation right now. The team is down 2-1 in their series against the Canadiens… and they need to win tonight to avoid heading home facing elimination.

Tonight's game could be a real turning point in the series at this stage.

So we were wondering if the Lightning would make any changes to their lineup… and the team's morning practice suggests there will be one, on the defensive end. Scott Sabourin, who played just three minutes on Friday, is expected to keep his spot.

Max Crozier left the ice before Declan Carlile, suggesting he'll take his spot in the lineup.

No one is going to confirm anything, of course… but this is a clue that usually doesn't lie.

#GoBolts D Max Crozier is off the ice for today's morning skate ahead of Declan Carlile, so looks like he will draw in tonight's Game 4 against the #GoHabsGo. — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) April 26, 2026

Remember that Carlile didn't play in the first game of the series. He joined the lineup for the last two games, posting a -3 plus/minus rating and spending just 11:20 on the ice Friday night.

He wasn't exactly one of Jon Cooper's go-to guys.

Crozier, on the other hand, has had a strange season. He was a regular for the team in December and January… but has played only one game since February 1. He played in the team's final regular-season game, while several regulars sat out.

In 35 games this season, Crozier has scored one goal and 10 points, maintaining a +7 plus/minus rating. We'll see if his arrival helps the Lightning, who have been struggling defensively since the start of the series.

In a nutshell

– Ridly Greig will have to answer for his actions.

Ottawa's Ridly Greig will face a hearing for roughing Carolina's Sean Walker. Date and time to be determined. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 26, 2026

– Obviously.

We're looking forward to Game 4, and that's an understatement Hyped for Game 4 is an understatement#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/g0Tr7GiF6W — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 26, 2026

– Interesting.