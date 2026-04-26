Canadian Logan Taylor is drafted into the NFL

Another Canadian player heard his name called in the NFL Draft on Saturday, as the Los Angeles Chargers selected Logan Taylor, an offensive lineman from Boston College, with the 21st pick in the sixth round.

A native of Nova Scotia, Taylor becomes the third Canadian drafted this year, confirming the growing presence of Canadian talent in college football and the NFL.

Standing 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 312 pounds, he stands out as an imposing blocker on the offensive line. After beginning his college career at Virginia, he transferred to Boston College before the 2023 season, where he quickly established himself as a key player on the team.

In total, Logan Taylor made 36 starts in 37 games with the Eagles, demonstrating great consistency and reliability that was appreciated by his coaches. His leadership did not go unnoticed either, as he was named team captain in 2025.

Logan Taylor, a Canadian Making His Mark in American College Football

Logan Taylor's journey is a prime example of the progress Canadian players are making in the major North American football leagues. In addition to his role on the field, he was also recognized for his performances by being named to the ACC Second All-Conference Team, one of the most competitive conferences in college football.

His selection by the Los Angeles Chargers marks another significant milestone in his career, as he now aims to establish himself at the professional level in the NFL.

With this selection, the Chargers add a massive, experienced player known for his discipline, in hopes of strengthening their offensive line for the seasons ahead.

The draft thus continues to highlight the growing presence of Canadian athletes in the NFL.

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