Arber Xhekaj: The crowd “scared him” on Friday night

People have been saying for ages that the Bell Centre is a sacred place.

The arena, which many consider to be the mecca of hockey, is electric… and that's even more true when the Canadiens play at home in the playoffs.

The atmosphere is different. Just ask Arber Xhekaj!

After this morning's practice, a reporter asked the Sheriff: What helped the Canadiens beat the Lightning on Friday night in Game 3 of the series between the two teams?

A reporter followed up by asking: “The crowd?”

And that's when Arber started laughing. He mentioned that he doesn't know if the fans scared the Lightning… but that he, for one, was scared when he heard just how loud it was at the Bell Centre.

You know, when even the team's own players talk like that… it really says a lot.

Listen to the team's pregame comments ahead of tonight's Game 4 against Tampa Bay Tune in now to live pregame media ops ahead of tonight's Game 4 against the

Lightning

#GoHabsGo

https://t.co/54sOeXup8s — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 26, 2026

Obviously, the crowd at the Bell Centre is proving to be a major factor for the Canadiens.

Hearing the fans cheer so loudly to support the team on the ice must be truly special… and for the opposing team, it must be incredibly intimidating as well.

One thing is certain: the atmosphere is likely to be just as electric tonight for Game 4 of the series between the two teams.

This is an extremely important game for the rest of the series, and we all know the fans are well aware of that. The energy is likely to be at its peak at the Bell Centre in the coming hours, and once again, we should be in for a show that lives up to our expectations.

Hopefully, this time, the crowd won't scare Arber… hehe.

Quick Q&A

– Yes. We have to.

What's the fallout in Edmonton if the Oilers lose in the 1st round? Expect significant change? #LetsgoOilers — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) April 26, 2026

– Sick!

“Minor penalties for everyone who was on the ice!” #GagarinCup pic.twitter.com/ywrkypzl2C — KHL (@khl_eng) April 26, 2026

– Sad news for the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards suffered a hyperextension of his left knee in his team's win on Saturday, according to Shams Charania More details: https://t.co/0hgCwMr0NE pic.twitter.com/mQGTMoyPWJ — RDS (@RDSca) April 26, 2026

– That's good news.