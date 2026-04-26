A wave of Canadian players are signing with the NFL

Several Canadian players were selected by NFL teams immediately after the draft concluded, with the Miami Dolphins , the Los Angeles Rams, and the Carolina Panthers all securing local talent.

The most notable case is that of defensive tackle Rene Konga.

A native of Ottawa, he signed a guaranteed $287,500 contract with the Dolphins, a significant advantage compared to other undrafted players. After three seasons at Rutgers, Konga finished his college career at Louisville, where he had an excellent final season. In 2025, he was named to the ACC Second Team All-Conference thanks to a solid performance, including 1.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and six passes defended.

On the Rams' side, two Canadians are also getting a chance: linebacker Wesley Bailey and tight end Rohan Jones. Bailey, also from Ottawa, played alongside Konga at Louisville after a stint at Rutgers. As for Jones, a Montreal native, he's coming off a productive season with Arkansas, with 19 receptions, 519 yards, and four touchdowns.

A Canadian wave drawing attention

The Panthers aren't to be outdone, having signed Montreal wide receiver Malick Meiga to a deal that includes a $15,000 signing bonus. Meiga played for Coastal Carolina last season, catching 19 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown.

Although they weren't drafted, these players have a real opportunity to prove themselves in the NFL. Their performances during training camp will be crucial to their hopes of securing a spot on a roster.

It should be noted that these four Canadians remain eligible for the upcoming CFL draft, scheduled for Tuesday, adding another option to their professional futures.

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