A record for the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

The 2026 NFL Draft made history, as the city of Pittsburgh welcomed a record crowd of 805,000 people over three days.

This international event surpassed the previous record set in Detroit in 2024, confirming the growing enthusiasm for the NFL Draft.

The first round, held on Thursday, drew 320,000 fans on its own—another historic high. For Pittsburgh, it was a unique opportunity to enhance its global image and demonstrate that it is much more than a former industrial city.

Efficient organization to manage a record crowd

Faced with this massive influx of visitors, local authorities and Pittsburgh Regional Transit relied on public transit to avoid major congestion. Special shuttles, dubbed “Football Flyers,” were put in place to facilitate travel.

The results were conclusive: transit stations cleared out quickly after each game, and many visitors praised the system's efficiency. Some tourists even described their travel experience as “simple and efficient,” despite the event's massive scale.

Beyond football, the city turned into a true festival. Concerts by popular artists like Wiz Khalifa, Nelly, and Steve Aoki, neighborhood parties, and sporting events brought the streets to life throughout the weekend.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took the opportunity to promote the city to potential investors. According to him, many visitors were surprised by Pittsburgh's economic and cultural transformation.

Steelers Active Despite Trades

On the sports front, the Pittsburgh Steelers were also very busy. Although they initially held 12 picks, they ultimately completed the draft with 10 selections after a few trades.

With a pick in the first two rounds and several additional selections, the team sought to strengthen its roster for the coming seasons.

In the end, the 2026 draft will go down in history, both for its attendance records and for the festive atmosphere that swept through Pittsburgh. A clear demonstration that football is much more than a sport: it is a true cultural phenomenon.

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