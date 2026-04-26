A Quebecer joins the Commanders

Quebec-born wide receiver Malick Meiga has just taken a major step toward realizing his dream: playing in the NFL. Last Saturday, the 25-year-old officially signed a contract with the Panthers , a strategic decision that demonstrates his determination.

Courted by several teams, Meiga made a calculated choice. Rather than accepting the most lucrative offer, he opted for an organization where he believes he has the best chance of carving out a spot for himself. A decision that speaks volumes about his priorities.

Originally from the Ivory Coast, Meiga grew up in Saint-Jérôme after arriving in Quebec at the age of 10. He discovered football with the Patriotes of Saint-Stanislas School before shining with the Spartiates of Cégep du Vieux-Montréal. His talent then took him to the United States, where he played for the Penn State Nittany Lions, a top-tier NCAA program.

After three seasons primarily on special teams, he chose to relaunch his offensive career with Coastal Carolina, where he continued his development during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

A bold career move to break into the NFL

Despite a six-figure offer elsewhere in the league, Meiga accepted a $15,000 contract with the Panthers. For him, the priority is clear: establish himself in the NFL before thinking about financial gains.

This choice demonstrates great maturity. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound athlete is betting on the long term, convinced that financial opportunities will follow if he succeeds in making his mark.

Meanwhile, Meiga could also be selected in the Canadian Football League draft. Ranked among the promising prospects, he risks slipping down the draft board, however, due to his commitment to the NFL.

He will officially join the Panthers on May 8, with one goal in mind: to prove he belongs among the elite.

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