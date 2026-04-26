A Montrealer signs with the Rams

Montreal tight end Rohan Jones may not have heard his name called in the latest NFL Draft, but his professional dream is very much alive.

The Quebec native quickly bounced back by signing with the Los Angeles Rams, a golden opportunity to kickstart his career in the big leagues.

Undrafted, Jones was free to choose his destination, which allowed him to find a supportive environment to showcase his potential. The 6-foot-plus player arrives with an impressive resume, coming off his best college season with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

In 2025, he recorded 19 receptions for 519 yards, posting an impressive average of 27.3 yards per catch. He also crossed the end zone four times, cementing his role as an offensive threat capable of making big plays.

Before joining Arkansas, Jones played for the Maine Black Bears and then the Montana State Bobcats, showing steady improvement. In total, over four NCAA seasons, he accumulated 80 receptions, 1,352 yards, and 20 touchdowns.

A Gateway to the NFL for Rohan Jones

Even without being drafted, Jones finds himself in an enviable position. Many undrafted players manage to carve out a spot in the NFL by impressing during training camps and preseason games. The challenge will be great, but the Rams will offer him an ideal showcase to prove his worth.

For this Montreal native, it's now a matter of seizing his opportunity and turning this deal into a true springboard toward a lasting career in the NFL.

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